A black medium hair female is available for adoption and a grey female tabby was surrendered and is also available for adoption as well.

Over the last 6 months many cats came in to Fredericktown Animal Control and are being held in foster homes awaiting adoption or rescue.

No fee adoption to qualified adopters through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact on Facebook or 573-944-1395 to adopt these inside only cats or 3 young grey long hair cats barn cats.

