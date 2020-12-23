 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seeking Forever Homes
0 comments

Seeking Forever Homes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A friendly tabby female is in the pound picked up on Dec. 14 on Locust. Stray hold ends Dec. 21 and will be available for adoption after she goes to the vet.

Oscar still needs a new home. He is an 11 year old male tabby who was surrendered as a result of the owners death. He is friendly to both people and other cats. He previously lived with a medium sized dog. He has been neutered, snap tested, wormed, treated for fleas and brought up to date on shots.

No fee adoption is available to qualified adopters who will provide indoor only homes through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact through the listing on Facebook or 573-944-1395.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

James Raymond Miller
Obituaries

James Raymond Miller

James Raymond Miller, 62, died Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was born April 14, 1958 at South Williamson, Kentucky, the son of James and Dor…

Blackcats improve to 5-1
Sports

Blackcats improve to 5-1

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team won five games in a row, including three road games last week.

Shirley J. Whitener
Obituaries

Shirley J. Whitener

Shirley J. Whitener, 83, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at her daughters’ home in St. Charles, Missouri. She was born November 27, 1937 in …

Patricia Lea Young
Obituaries

Patricia Lea Young

Patricia Lea Young, 76, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020. She was born January 9, 1944 to Stanley and Verdell Throgmorton.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News