Seeking Forever Homes

A friendly tabby female is in the pound picked up on Dec. 14 on Locust. Stray hold ends Dec. 21 and will be available for adoption after she goes to the vet.

Oscar still needs a new home. He is an 11 year old male tabby who was surrendered as a result of the owners death. He is friendly to both people and other cats. He previously lived with a medium sized dog. He has been neutered, snap tested, wormed, treated for fleas and brought up to date on shots.

No fee adoption is available to qualified adopters who will provide indoor only homes through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact through the listing on Facebook or 573-944-1395.

