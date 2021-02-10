Seeking Forever Homes

Oscar needs a new home. He is an eleven year old male tabby who was surrendered as a result of the owners death. He is very friendly to both people and other cats. He previously lived with a medium sized dog.

A three year old female tabby is also available but may need to be the only pet.

They have been neutered/spayed, snap tested (negative) wormed, treated for fleas and brought up to date on shots.

There is no fee adoption available to qualified adopters who will provide indoor only homes through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact through the listing on Facebook or 573-944-1395.

