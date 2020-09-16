 Skip to main content
Seeking Forever Homes
Seeking Forever Homes

We have taken in four kittens who are looking for forever homes. They are friendly and would make a great companion for someone who wants a playful addition to their home.

There are three yellow males, and one grey male. All are around 18 weeks old. We also have a young female “Tortie” who is in need of a new home with her as the only cat.

They are available for sponsored adoption. They have been neutered, snap tested, wormed, treated for fleas and brought up to date on shots. These kittens are indoor cats only and any adopter must promise not to declaw. 

There is a no fee adoption available to qualified adopters through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact through the listing on Facebook or at 573-944-1395.

