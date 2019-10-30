{{featured_button_text}}

Two friendly young cats were caught on Christian Court, Oct. 23.

One is an orange short hair cat, and the second is grey and white medium hair cat. Both are in Fredericktown Animal Control and are on stray hold and can be reclaimed by their owners.

If not reclaimed they will be available for adoption.

Three friendly (4-6 year old) adults (1 black female, and 2 tortie females) need new forever homes immediately. The 4 adults are related and have been inside only cats. They have been neutered/spayed and are up to date on shots.

No fee adoption to qualified adopters through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact 573-944-1395 to adopt these or several other cats/kittens needing forever homes.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments