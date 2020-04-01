Seeking Forever Homes

An orange and white friendly male was caught on Newberry March 26 and is on stray hold.

An orange friendly male tabby was caught at Walmart March 20 and is up for adoption.

A two year old female tortie is also available for adoption and would prefer to be the only cat. The orange cat and the tortie have been fixed snap tested, and are up to date on shots.

No fee adoption to qualified adopters is available through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact on Facebook or 573-944-1395 .

