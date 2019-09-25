{{featured_button_text}}

Two friendly cats are seeking their owners or forever homes.

One is a black adult from Emerald Drive and another is a grey adult tabby picked up on Christian Court September 20. Two young female tabbies are were also turned in.

To learn more or to reclaim/adopt these or other cats contact Larry 573-944-1395 who is fostering these cats for Fredericktown Animal Control.

