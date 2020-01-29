{{featured_button_text}}

An orange and white friendly Long hair male is FT20-003 and is available for adoption. A grey female tabby FT20-009 was surrendered and is also available for adoption.

Over the last four months, many cats came in to Fredericktown Animal Control and are being held in foster homes awaiting adoption or rescue.

No fee adoption to qualified adopters is available through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact on Facebook or 573-944-1395 to adopt these or several other cats. Most are inside only, and there are a few barn cats.

