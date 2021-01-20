Seeking Forever Homes

Oscar needs a new home.

He is an 11-year-old male tabby who was surrendered as a result of the owner's death. He is friendly to both people and other cats. He previously lived with a medium-sized dog.

A 3-year-old, female tabby is also available but may need to be the only pet.

They have been neutered/spayed, snap tested (negative), wormed, treated for fleas and brought up to date on shots.

No fee adoption is available to qualified adopters who will provide indoor-only homes through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact through the listing on Facebook or at 573-944-1395.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0