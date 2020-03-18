Seeking Forever Homes

A young grey female tabby was caught on Eric Street, Feb. 19, and is up for adoption.

A two-year-old female tortie is available for adoption and would prefer to be the only cat.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A brown mature tabby female came from Delmar Street and is very friendly and available for adoption.

All 3 cats have been spayed, snap tested, and are up to date on shots. Over the last, months many cats came in to Fredericktown Animal Control and were rescued or adopted. These are the last available.

No fee adoption to qualified adopters is available through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact on Facebook or 573-944-1395 to adopt these inside only cats.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0