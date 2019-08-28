{{featured_button_text}}

Two very friendly adult male cats are seeking forever homes.

One is grey and white and the other is black and white. Both cats have been neutered, had their shots and tests while at Animal Control for the last several weeks. They are available now as inside only pets to an adopter.

One young friendly tabby was picked up on Marshall Street, Aug. 22, and is on stray hold waiting for her owner to reclaim her.

To learn more or to adopt these or other cats through Furever Paws and Claws, contact Larry 573-944-1395 who is fostering these cats for Fredericktown Animal Control.

