Seeking Forever Homes

An orange, friendly male tabby was caught at Walmart March 20, and is on stray hold for a week before going up for adoption.

A two year old female tortie is available for adoption and would prefer to be the only cat.

A brown mature tabby female came from Delmar St and is very friendly but has health issues and is available for adoption.

The two female cats have been spayed, snap tested, and are utd on shots. Over the last months, many cats came in to Fredericktown Animal Control and were rescued or adopted, these are the last available. No fee adoption is available to qualified adopters through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact on Facebook or 573-944-1395.

