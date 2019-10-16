{{featured_button_text}}

A friendly young orange female was surrendered to Fredericktown Animal Control and is available for adoption.

Four friendly (4-6 year old) adults (1 black male, 1 black female, and 2 tortie females) need new forever homes immediately. The 4 adults are related and have been inside only cats. They have been neutered/spayed and are up to date on shots.

No fee adoption to qualified adopters through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact 573-944-1395 to adopt these or several other cats/kittens needing forever homes.

