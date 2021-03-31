Seeking Forever Homes

A young grey and white long hair friendly cat was picked up at the ballpark on March 23. It looks to be a neutered male who is on stray hold until march 30 waiting for its owner to reclaim it. It will be available for adoption or rescue March 30. To reclaim, contact the Fredericktown Police Dept at 573-783-3660 and make arrangements to reclaim it.

Oscar still needs a new home. He is an eleven-year-old, large male tabby who was surrendered as a result of the owner's death. He is very friendly to both people and other cats. He previously lived with a medium sized dog. He has been neutered, snap tested (negative) wormed, treated for fleas and brought up to date on shots. He would make a good pet.

There is no fee adoption available to qualified adopters who will provide an indoor only home through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact through the listing on Facebook or 573-944-1395.

