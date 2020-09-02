Seeking Furever Homes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We have taken in 12 kittens who are looking for forever homes. They are friendly and would make a great companion for someone who wants a playful addition to their home.

They are available for sponsored adoption. They have been spayed/neutered, snap tested, wormed, treated for fleas and brought up to date on shots. These kittens are indoor cats only and adopter must promise not to declaw. There are four yellow males, three orange males, three grey males, and 1 grey female. All are around 16 weeks old.

There is a no fee adoption to available qualified adopters through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact the rescue through the listing on Facebook or 573-944-1395.

