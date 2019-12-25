{{featured_button_text}}

Over the last four months many cats came in to Fredericktown Animal Control and are being held in foster homes awaiting adoption or rescue.

There are several kittens that are fully vetted and are ready to make a Christmas appearance at new homes. Three friendly lap cats (4-6 year old) adults (1 black female, and 2 tortie females) need new forever homes immediately.

No fee adoption to qualified adopters through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact on Facebook or 573-944-1395 to adopt these or several other cats most inside only and some barn cats as well.

