Senate committee leaders announce joint oversight after attack on Capitol

U.S. Senators Roy Blunt (Mo.) and Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), leaders of the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration, and Gary Peters (Mich.) and Rob Portman (Ohio), leaders of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, released the following statement announcing their intention to hold hearings on and conduct joint oversight of security failures after a criminal mob stormed the Capitol and interrupted the formal count of the Electoral College votes, attempting to subvert American Democracy:

“Wednesday’s violent and criminal acts directed at our Capitol, a symbol of American Democracy, will forever be a stain on our nation’s history. Due to the heroic acts of many, the perpetrators of this attack failed to achieve their goal. It is our duty as bipartisan leaders of the Senate committees with jurisdiction over homeland security, oversight and Capitol operations to examine the security failures that led to Wednesday’s attack.

“Let us be clear: An attack on the Capitol Building is an attack on every American. We plan to conduct oversight and hold bipartisan hearings on these horrific events, and work together to make the necessary reforms to ensure this never happens again.”

