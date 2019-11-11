U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) applauded the U.S. Department of Transportation’s announcement that it will invest more than $34 million in Missouri infrastructure.
Through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Grant Program, nearly $21 million will be invested in the City of Springfield’s Grant Avenue Parkway Project and nearly $13.5 million will be invested in the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission in Sullivan County for the East Locust Creek Reservoir Project.
Senator Hawley said, “President Trump and Secretary Chao have once again made Missouri a priority and delivered infrastructure funding for our state. The Grant Avenue Parkway Project will provide the people who live in Springfield a new way to get around and tourists a new way to explore. The East Locust Creek Reservoir project will help to provide water security for an entire region, allowing the community around it to flourish.”
In Springfield, the project will reconstruct approximately 3.3 miles of a multi-use bicycle and pedestrian path on Grant Avenue starting in Downtown Springfield, ending at Sunshine Street, including advisory bike lanes, a roundabout, two raised intersections, three protected intersections, a grade-separated crossing at Fassnight Creek, bridge enhancement, utility upgrades, fiber connectivity, additional crossing and signal timing improvements, outdoor incubator, and creek daylighting.
In Sullivan County, the grant will complete a variety of road projects including Highway N relocation below the East Locust Creek Reservoir dam, Highway VV extension to Knob Hill Road, and 4,000 feet of improvements to intersections and turning lanes on Highway 5 for safety. The grant will also be applied to widening and reinforcing gravel roads, many of them currently one lane, around the lake to accommodate the significant increase in traffic in the area.
