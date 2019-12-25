December 17, the Senate passed the Conference Report for the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2020, sending it to President Trump’s desk.
The FY’20 NDAA includes measures to implement the National Defense Strategy (NDS) to counter the growing threats posed by China and Russia. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, secured several Missouri priorities in the bill and issued the following statement:
“This bill puts our armed forces in a better position to confront the growing threat posed by China and provides crucial support to our military men and women. I am pleased that the Conference Report included several priorities for Missouri's military bases and the defense-focused businesses that call Missouri home.”
FY2020 NDAA -- Direct Missouri Benefits
- Authorizes 3.1% pay raise for America’s servicemen and women – the largest in a decade.
- Secures more than $217 million for construction projects at Fort Leonard Wood; Whiteman Air Force Base; Next NGA West in St. Louis; the Army National Guard in Springfield; and Rosecrans Air National Guard Base.
- Authorizes 12 weeks of paid parental leave to tens of thousands of Missouri workers.
- Repeals “widow’s tax” for surviving military spouses.
- Authorizes $1.8 billion for the Navy to buy 24 F/A-18-E/F Super Hornets, to be built in St. Louis.
- Authorizes $985 million for the Air Force to purchase 8 new F-15 fighter jets, to be built in St. Louis.
- Authorizes more than $1 billion for research and development on two other military aircraft that will be built in St. Louis.
- Fully funds the B-21 bomber, to be stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base.
- Supports the President's efforts to grow the Navy, benefiting Missouri businesses and workers who provide parts and supplies to shipyards across the nation.
- Prohibits another Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) round, ensuring Missouri military installations remain relevant.
- Ensures all service members have access to quality healthcare by prohibiting cuts to certain military medical positions until the Department of Defense has shown that bases’ local health care networks can provide the necessary care.
- Doubles the reimbursements available for military spouses who require new professional licenses when they move to a new state.
- Authorizes a cooperative agreement among state governors to help military spouses avoid having to relicense every time they move to a new state.
- Protects military families’ personal property by ensuring the Department of Defense does it due diligence as it reforms the Defense Personal Property Program (DP3).
- Overhauls the Military Housing Privatization Initiative to ensure our service members have access to safe and affordable housing.
