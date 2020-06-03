Senator raises farmers’ concerns with Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to ask for clarity on issues with the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) brought to him by Missouri farmers.

In the letter, Senator Hawley raises the concerns of cattle producers, who feel penalized by the program for not selling their cattle at the bottom of the market, and of row crop farmers, who may be ineligible for aid because they didn’t have a crop in 2019 due to natural disasters.

The letter reads:

Dear Secretary Perdue:

I write to thank you for your timely work on the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). This program will provide much needed relief to thousands of Missouri producers and help to secure their vital role in our nation’s food supply. I also write to inform you of two concerns that have been raised by my constituents in the few days since the program was announced. They need your assistance.