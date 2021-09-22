Senator Rehder to host 'Mobile Office Day' events

State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder invites residents of the 27th Senatorial District to attend a series of informal mobile office day events, where she will be available to help constituents with their needs and answer questions. Opportunities to “meet-and-greet” the senator are scheduled in Greenville, Piedmont and Fredericktown.

Senator Rehder will be on hand to visit with constituents from 10 a.m. until noon Sept. 22, in the Commissioners Room of the Wayne County Courthouse, 109 Walnut St., in Greenville. Complimentary donuts and coffee will be available. Later that day, the senator will be available from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Piedmont Chamber of Commerce. Coffee, tea, pie and cookies will be served. Senator Thompson Rehder will also meet with area residents from noon until 2 p.m., Sept. 23, at the Madison County Ambulance District’s meeting room at 126 River Bluff Dr. in Fredericktown. Coffee, tea, pie and cookies will be provided.

“I am looking forward to our mobile office days in Wayne and Madison counties,” Sen. Thompson Rehder said. “Living on the border of Scott and Cape Girardeau counties, some of our other areas don’t get to run into me at the grocery store, church or gas station, so I’m excited about being able to schedule extra time to make sure our entire district knows me and is well taken care of.”

For more information about Sen. Rehder, visit www.senate.mo.gov/Rehder.

