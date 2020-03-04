Senator Wallingford receives legislator of the year award

Last week, I had the privilege to celebrate State Lincoln Days. I always enjoy the annual State Lincoln Days because it gives me a chance to meet with constituents and learn more about the issues that affect them.
I also had the pleasure of receiving the George W. Parker Legislator of the Year Award from the Missouri Federation Grand Order of Pachyderms. This award is presented to individuals who have demonstrated excellence in constituent service. Communication and collaboration with constituents is an immensely important aspect of my job as a state senator, and I am humbled by this recognition.
You have free articles remaining.
Recently, I was able to help the Tailor Institute in Cape Girardeau secure the rest of their funding for this year. Due to an error, the Institute did not receive their last payment of $28,000. This funding is critical for the Tailor Institute to continue to serve individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The Tailor Institute serves nearly 200 individuals, and clinicians design individualized treatment plans to target each participant’s strengths.
The goal is for participants to lead productive, fulfilling lives. These programs are incredibly important to the individuals they serve, and the Tailor Institute must receive the full amount of the $200,000 that was allocated to them in last year’s state operating budget. It was suggested that we take the missing $28,000 from this year’s budget and continue this trend every year, but this solution is not feasible, and I believe it could cause confusion in the future. Eventually, I met with the governor, and he agreed to put the $28,000 needed in this year’s supplemental budget.
The Tailor Institute absolutely deserves every dollar they were promised in the budget. I worked hard to ensure they received that final payment, and I am proud I was able to accomplish this goal with the help of the governor. I feel extremely privileged to serve you in the Missouri Senate, and I am dedicated to representing you and your interests. I am thankful for your support and will continue to promote legislation that will improve the lives of you and your family and our community.