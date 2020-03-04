Senator Wallingford receives legislator of the year award

Last week, I had the privilege to celebrate State Lincoln Days. I always enjoy the annual State Lincoln Days because it gives me a chance to meet with constituents and learn more about the issues that affect them.

I also had the pleasure of receiving the George W. Parker Legislator of the Year Award from the Missouri Federation Grand Order of Pachyderms. This award is presented to individuals who have demonstrated excellence in constituent service. Communication and collaboration with constituents is an immensely important aspect of my job as a state senator, and I am humbled by this recognition.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recently, I was able to help the Tailor Institute in Cape Girardeau secure the rest of their funding for this year. Due to an error, the Institute did not receive their last payment of $28,000. This funding is critical for the Tailor Institute to continue to serve individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The Tailor Institute serves nearly 200 individuals, and clinicians design individualized treatment plans to target each participant’s strengths.