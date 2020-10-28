Senators introduce bill to drive tourism growth

U.S. Senators Roy Blunt (Mo.) and Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), co-chairs of the Senate Travel and Tourism Caucus, introduced legislation that will help improve tourism across the country by studying the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the travel and tourism industry and identifying policy recommendations to assist the hard-hit industry.

The Protecting Tourism in the United States Act directs the U.S. Department of Commerce, in consultation with the United States Travel and Tourism Advisory Board and the heads of other relevant federal agencies, to study the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on different sectors of the travel and tourism industry.

The bill also requires the Department of Commerce to consult with representatives from a range of travel and tourism sectors and provide policy recommendations for promoting and assisting the travel and tourism industry. To facilitate action on policies that provide immediate relief to the industry, the bill requires completion of an interim study within three months of the bill being enacted. The House companion legislation, led by U.S. Representatives Kathy Castor (Fla.) and Fred Upton (Mich.), passed the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce in September.