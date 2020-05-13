Senators introduce bill to improve access to mental health services for children in foster care

“We must do everything we can to support young people who are facing mental health challenges. The Timely Mental Health for Foster Youth Act will provide a clear road map to swiftly assess and begin to address the mental health needs of children in foster care so we can positively change the trajectories of young lives. Establishing mental health supports earlier in a child’s life will set them on a path to success,” said Casey. “This bipartisan legislation is a step towards giving all children a fair opportunity in life.”

“I am committed to making sure children in foster care have access to the services they need, including behavioral health screenings. This new bill will expand our mental health services for foster youth and improve their care as they grow into adulthood,” said Stabenow, co-chair of the Senate Caucus on Foster Youth.