Senators introduce bill to overhaul management of Missouri River projects

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) introduced new legislation to overhaul the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) process for managing water resource projects along the lower Missouri River system.

The Lower Missouri River Flood Prevention Program Act is cosponsored by all of the senators from the lower Missouri River basin states, including U.S. Senators Joni Ernst (Iowa), Deb Fischer (Neb.), Chuck Grassley (Iowa), Josh Hawley (Mo.), Jerry Moran (Kan.), Pat Roberts (Kan.), and Ben Sasse (Neb.). The bill would establish a new program that would require the USACE to implement a system-wide approach to water development projects to reduce flood risk and improve flood protection along the lower Missouri River.

“After the historic flooding we saw over last spring and in previous years, it is clear that we need to fundamentally change the way the Missouri River is managed,” said Blunt. “Farmers, families, and local officials I’ve talked to are rightly concerned with the lack of progress that has been made in repairing damaged infrastructure and putting stronger protections in place for the future. We can’t just sit by and wait for the next major flood event. This bill will give the Army Corps of Engineers the ability to develop a comprehensive system plan to design and build critical flood control projects that will do a better job of protecting people and property.”