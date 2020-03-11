Senators introduce bill to overhaul management of Missouri River projects

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) introduced new legislation to overhaul the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) process for managing water resource projects along the lower Missouri River system.
The Lower Missouri River Flood Prevention Program Act is cosponsored by all of the senators from the lower Missouri River basin states, including U.S. Senators Joni Ernst (Iowa), Deb Fischer (Neb.), Chuck Grassley (Iowa), Josh Hawley (Mo.), Jerry Moran (Kan.), Pat Roberts (Kan.), and Ben Sasse (Neb.). The bill would establish a new program that would require the USACE to implement a system-wide approach to water development projects to reduce flood risk and improve flood protection along the lower Missouri River.
“After the historic flooding we saw over last spring and in previous years, it is clear that we need to fundamentally change the way the Missouri River is managed,” said Blunt. “Farmers, families, and local officials I’ve talked to are rightly concerned with the lack of progress that has been made in repairing damaged infrastructure and putting stronger protections in place for the future. We can’t just sit by and wait for the next major flood event. This bill will give the Army Corps of Engineers the ability to develop a comprehensive system plan to design and build critical flood control projects that will do a better job of protecting people and property.”
“After last year’s catastrophic flooding, it is clear the Army Corps of Engineers has failed to manage the flood risks on the Missouri River. It is time that they put the Missourians whose homes, crops, and livelihoods have been destroyed at the top of their priority list,” said Hawley. “For months now I have pressed the Corps for answers and change is needed. The Corps should build a flood control system capable of protecting Missourians who make their living along the river and put a stop to this vicious cycle.”
"This historic proposal by Senator Blunt is the boldest and most meaningful proposal the lower Missouri River states have seen since the original flood control Act," said Tom Waters, Ray County farmer and Chairman of the Missouri River Levee and Drainage District Association. “As a new flood season approaches, farmers and communities are grateful the entire four-state Senate delegation is pressing forward with a system that works to protect farms, communities, roads, bridges and rail traffic."
“We applaud this much needed effort to develop a comprehensive flood control program for the Missouri River system,” said Blake Hurst, President of the Missouri Farm Bureau. “Simply put, we cannot continue to do things the way they have always been done and expect different results. We should use what was learned from recent flood events and take bold steps to build a system that provides improved flood protection throughout the lower Missouri River basin. This legislation is a huge step forward and we will work hard for its passage.”
“The Coalition to Protect the Missouri River is grateful for Senator Blunt’s leadership and common-sense approach to recovery following the historic flooding that we witnessed in 2019,” said Lynn Muench, Chair of the Coalition to Protect the Missouri River. “The Lower Missouri River Flood Prevention Program Act cuts red tape, strengthens our ability to withstand future flooding and protects navigation – all of which are very important to our members and everyone who lives and works along the Missouri River.”
The proposal provides greater efficiencies and streamlining with regard to how the USACE plans for and manages Missouri River water resource development projects from inception to completion. Specifically, the Lower Missouri River Flood Prevention Program Act would:
• Require the Secretary of the Army to administer a program to study, design, and construct water resources development projects, and modify completed water projects, to provide flood protection to affected communities;
• Direct program authority to encompass 735 miles of the Missouri River (from Sioux City, Iowa, to the mouth of the river);
• Require the Secretary of the Army to develop a system plan for reducing flood risk and improving flood resiliency;
• Provide authority, after development of a project feasibility report, for the Secretary of the Army to construct projects where the federal share does not exceed $75 million. This would streamline and facilitate the USACE’s ability to initiate feasibility studies and planning for projects within a certain funding threshold where the agency traditionally has to seek separate authorization for these types of activities;
• Require congressional authorization for projects where the federal share exceeds $75 million. The federal cost-share for feasibility reports and construction would be 80%; and
• Require consultation with applicable federal and state agencies, tribes, and stakeholders.