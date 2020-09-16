 Skip to main content
Senators lead push to ensure law enforcement officials are protected
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt

This week, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) joined several of his Senate Republican colleagues in sending a letter to Attorney General William Barr concerning the recent rise in individuals targeting law enforcement officers with harassment, assault, and deadly attacks.

“Over the past three months, our nation has been in the midst of a vital debate about the relationship between law enforcement and our communities,” the senators wrote. “All of us agree that this is a crucial debate, which is why each of us supported Senator Tim Scott’s JUSTICE Act to provide for more accountability and transparency in law enforcement. But while we seek to support law enforcement, this debate has also exposed the radical voices of those who would ‘defund’ our police departments.”

“The brave men and women in our law enforcement community are essential to public safety and stability. We know that you and the Justice Department are doing everything you can to protect the lives of law enforcement, and to prosecute violent offenders who assault and kill law enforcement officers,” the senators continued. “However, given the attacks we are seeing against law enforcement officers, we believe it is time to consider whether your Department needs additional authorities, resources, and tools to combat this activity.”

This year, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon and Springfield Police Department Officer Christopher Ryan Walsh were fatally shot after responding to emergencies. In June, retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn was killed while protecting a friend’s business.

In addition to Blunt, the letter was signed by U.S. Senators Thom Tillis (N.C.), John Cornyn (Texas), Pat Toomey (Pa.), James Inhofe (Okla.), David Perdue (Ga.), Susan Collins (Maine), Mike Braun (Ind.), Joni Ernst (Iowa), and Mike Rounds (S.D.).

