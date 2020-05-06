Senators recognize Silver Star Service Banner Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Missouri Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley marked Silver Star Service Banner Day, which honors our nation’s wounded and ill service members and veterans, and their families. The senators introduced a resolution designating May 1 as Silver Star Service Banner Day.

“We owe an incredible debt of gratitude to the men and women who have made countless sacrifices to secure the freedoms we enjoy as Americans,” said Blunt. “These heroes put themselves in harm’s way, and those who suffered injury or illness from their service may carry their wounds for the rest of their lives. I encourage all Americans to take a moment to honor these men and women, and their families who share in their sacrifice, for all they have done to defend our freedoms and keep our nation safe.”

“We will never forget the sacrifices made by the brave men, women, and their families who answered the call to serve and secured the freedoms we enjoy today,” said Hawley. “These heroes selflessly put themselves in harm’s way, and I hope all Americans will take a moment to honor those wounded and ill service members and veterans every May 1st for Silver Star Service Banner Day.”

Silver Star Families of America (SSFOA) is a national non-profit program headquartered in Clever, Mo. The organization honors and assists members of the Armed Forces and their families from every branch of service and from all wars. SSFOA provides assistance to veterans who have suffered illness or injury in the course of their service, and distributes Silver Star Flags and care packages to wounded veterans and their families.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.