Sending holiday spirit

Students at Fredericktown Intermediate School took time out from their studies last week to hand write and color cards for local first responders and nursing homes.
Fourth grade teacher Amy Pierson has been having her class send Christmas cards to nursing homes for several years and always invites the other classes to join her. This year, Fourth Grade Teacher Ashley Spangler suggested including healthcare workers.
Spangler said many of the classes participated in their own way with the kids making the projects their own. She said her class colored a coloring page that said thank you healthcare workers, Mrs. Embry's class wrote thank you cards and many more.
"I like the idea of our kids bringing joy to the nursing home residents this time of year," Spangler said. "With COVID this year, the residents need more cheer than ever, but I also think about those who are taking care of them. I suggested to the girls that we should send thank you cards or coloring pages to the workers also, to let them know we appreciate them."
Spangler said essential workers, and especially healthcare workers, have been working tirelessly during this last year.
"I know they are stressed, tired and have sacrificed a lot to go to work everyday, even while their kids were at home last spring," Spangler said. "They have led the charge and been there when we needed them the most. I think it is important for us to recognize all that they have done and will continue to do."
Pierson said she hopes this experience will teach the kids it is important to show gratitude to someone for what they have done, even when it is their job. She said everyone likes to be recognized for their hard work and a simple thank you can go a long way.
"The kids are excited," Pierson said. "They love being able to decorate or make something for someone. I think it is important for the kids to experience thanking someone for what they do even if they don't know that person personally."
Pierson said our healthcare workers are helping out the community and a lot of the kids have family members or friends that work in healthcare. She said the students like being able to share with the class who they know.
"I do think this project is more important than ever this year," Pierson said. "The nursing home residents aren't receiving visitors inside like they normally would, so they are separated from the people they love. We hope sending a card will help let them know there are people thinking of them, even if we can't come and visit them."
Pierson said her grandma was a resident at Stockhoff for a couple of years, and she always loved when groups would come to carol, visit or send cards at Christmas time.
"Since my grandma is no longer here with us, I try to be a family member to someone who doesn't have family of their own or family near to visit them," Pierson said.
As for the workers, Pierson said they just want them to know all their hard work is appreciated.
