Sending holiday spirit

Pierson said she hopes this experience will teach the kids it is important to show gratitude to someone for what they have done, even when it is their job. She said everyone likes to be recognized for their hard work and a simple thank you can go a long way.

"The kids are excited," Pierson said. "They love being able to decorate or make something for someone. I think it is important for the kids to experience thanking someone for what they do even if they don't know that person personally."

Pierson said our healthcare workers are helping out the community and a lot of the kids have family members or friends that work in healthcare. She said the students like being able to share with the class who they know.

"I do think this project is more important than ever this year," Pierson said. "The nursing home residents aren't receiving visitors inside like they normally would, so they are separated from the people they love. We hope sending a card will help let them know there are people thinking of them, even if we can't come and visit them."

Pierson said her grandma was a resident at Stockhoff for a couple of years, and she always loved when groups would come to carol, visit or send cards at Christmas time.