  • Wed, Oct 9: CLOSED FOR COOK CONFERENCE
  • Thurs, Oct 10: Taco Soup or Honey Mustard Chicken, Wild Rice, Seasoned Spinach, Hot Roll, Mandarin Oranges or Carrot Cake w/Cream Cheese Icing.
  • Fri, Oct 11: Catfish or Beef Stew, Peas, Fried Okra, Coleslaw, WG Bread/Hushpuppy, Warm Apples & Raisin or Harvest Cake.
  • Mon, Oct 14: BRUNCH: Scrambled Eggs, Lear Ham, Baked Hash Brown Casserole, Biscuit & Gravy, Banana, Orange Juice, Muffin or Cinnamon Roll.
  • Tues, Oct 15: French Dip or Open Faced Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Oven Baked Butternut Squash, WG Roll, Apple Crisp or Pumpkin Pie Cake.

