The Madison County Senior Center is having a Chicken and Dumplings Dinner, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 10.

The cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children 10 and under. The menu will consist of all you can eat chicken and dumplings, green beans, vinegar slaw, apple or cherry turnover, tea, coffee and lemonade.

Tubs of chicken and dumplings will be for sale after 1 p.m., if available.

All proceeds go to the Madison County Senior Center to keep the meal program going.

