I have been under the weather this past week with a bad sinus infection.
Therefore, I have stayed inside out of the weather, taking my meds, and doing little to nothing. My children have been keeping track of me, making certain I have plenty to eat and drink. I have slept more than usual (which I normally do when taking medications), read some, watched some television, and been taking life easy. I received an email from my eldest brother (92) the other day that made me laugh so hard I actually cried. He shared with me a couple of incidents that he and his wife had experienced, so I wanted to share them with you. I totally relate: See if you do?
My brother skinned the knuckle on the index finger of his right hand. He needed to change the band aid and was having a difficult time opening the new one and affixing it to his knuckle. As he was dressing, he noticed that the band aid was missing. Trying to reconcile that he had actually put one on his finger, he noticed that there was a fresh band aid on the index finger of his left hand At this point, he decided to just go pour himself a cup of coffee, sit down, and read the paper.
My brother’s wife was totally upset about something, calling for my brother to please come and help her. He went to see what the problem was, not understanding why she was so upset. She was crying and apologizing for having lost her hearing aid. It had cost so much money and she didn’t want to have to buy another one. She knew she had had it earlier that evening. They hadn’t gone anywhere since then. She had been searching everywhere, and asking the Lord to help her find it, but to no avail. After more looking, they finally decided to go to bed and look again the next day. The next morning, as my brother headed for the kitchen and a cup of coffee, he saw his wife sitting on the couch, reading her Bible, and smiling. She was extremely happy and rejoicing over the fact that she had found her hearing aid, between the cushions of the couch. She guessed she had knocked it out as she was taking off her wrap the night before. Later, as they were discussing the entire event, they decided that a new pair of eyeglasses wouldn’t have cost that much after all.
Don’t think they are losing their minds. My brother and his wife are two of the most energetic, capable, active, and intelligent people I know. They still drive, fly all over the world, visit friends and family all the time, play water volleyball two times a week, are in fantastic health, and involved in their community and church. It was just a couple of those "senior moments" we all have.
