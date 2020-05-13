Senior night planned for Friday

Rhonda Jordan is organizing pole decorating downtown for anyone who wishes to honor a senior. The cost is $5 with the money raised going to Relay for Life.

Vogt said the seniors need to see that the whole community is behind them.

"I think this will help them realize that through this pandemic, we still support them and want to help them go out with a big bang," Vogt said.

The previous car cruise Vogt helped organize was a huge success drawing in drivers of all ages. Vogt said the high school-aged kids enjoyed it just as much as the adults.

"Haley Dockins Vogt is my senior daughter," Vogt said. "She was so devasted to miss out on everything. She is super excited for the senior cruise. She thinks this is such a great idea for everyone to get out and see each other one last time while still practicing social distancing a little."

Vogt said her daughter is excited to see who decorates their cars and what they will look like. She said they are both excited to maybe see what some of the kids would have driven to prom.