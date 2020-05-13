Senior night planned for Friday

Community members have organized a Senior Cruise for the graduating class of 2020. The event will include a car cruise which will begin at 6:30 p.m., March 15 in downtown Fredericktown.
"The senior cruise is a car cruise around our small town like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s when we were all 16-18 year olds," Organizer Tammy Vogt said. "Where some of our fondest memories came from. Listening to music, waving, smiling, and just plain having fun!"
Vogt said it is a way for the community to show support for these seniors who have worked so hard for so many years and have missed so much of their senior year due to the virus.
"All the seniors need to do is line up at County Mart in Fredericktown at 6:30 p.m.," Vogt said. "Once there are several there they will all just take off and make laps down to Show Me Rent to Own and back to County Mart."
Vogt said everyone from the community is invited to line the streets kind of like a parade and wave and cheer them on.
"I'm hoping we could maybe get some of the local fire department and police department and maybe Black River and the ambulance district to join in for them," Vogt said. "After the first four laps of seniors only, I'd love to see everyone else jump in their car and just spend an hour or so cruising and waving and just getting out to support these kids."
Rhonda Jordan is organizing pole decorating downtown for anyone who wishes to honor a senior. The cost is $5 with the money raised going to Relay for Life.
Vogt said the seniors need to see that the whole community is behind them.
"I think this will help them realize that through this pandemic, we still support them and want to help them go out with a big bang," Vogt said.
The previous car cruise Vogt helped organize was a huge success drawing in drivers of all ages. Vogt said the high school-aged kids enjoyed it just as much as the adults.
"Haley Dockins Vogt is my senior daughter," Vogt said. "She was so devasted to miss out on everything. She is super excited for the senior cruise. She thinks this is such a great idea for everyone to get out and see each other one last time while still practicing social distancing a little."
Vogt said her daughter is excited to see who decorates their cars and what they will look like. She said they are both excited to maybe see what some of the kids would have driven to prom.
"I'd like to remind everyone, we do still have some social distancing suggestions and ask that everyone please consider those," Vogt said. "I'd like to thank Relay for Life, Rhonda Jordan, for helping with the poles and Debby Boone for contacting me and helping me contact so many to help get this going."
Vogt said she would also like to thank everyone who shared her post on Facebook to help spread the word.
"Also, a huge thank you to The Pig BBQ," Vogt said. "As they have jumped on board and are offering free crispitos to the seniors the night of the event. There are so many, and if I have missed thanking anyone, I am sorry. I hope to see everyone Friday, May 15, 2020 for the Senior Cruise Night."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
