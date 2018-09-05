Subscribe for 17¢ / day
mac pharm

Jennifer Majeske, right, will be teaching the Pharmacy Technician program at MAC. Contact Continuing Education, 573-518-2280, for more information.

 submitted

PARK HILLS-- Mineral Area College is offering its Pharmacy Technician Program through the Continuing Education Division this fall. The program will not be eligible for college credit, but students may still be eligible for tuition assistance through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

Pam Watkins, director of MAC Continuing Ed, said according to the United States Department of Labor, the employment outlook for Pharmacy Technicians in Missouri is bright. The Department projects a 17 percent job growth and reports that the average wage for Pharmacy Technicians in Missouri is $14.86. Starting wages in southeast Missouri range from $10 to $14 per hour.

“The program will still maintain its high standards for quality which have resulted in both high national certification exam pass rates and high employment rates for program graduates,” she said. “Mrs. Jenny Majeske created the program in 2012, and she will be teaching the program again this year.

The Pharmacy Technician Program will hold classes in the evenings this year on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 pm, plus one Saturday per month from 9 am to 1 pm. Classes start Oct. 22, but the deadline to enroll is Sept. 14. The program will run seven months, but students will have a two-week break during Christmas and will have a spring break, along with standard holidays.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Students must pass a background check and drug test in order to get registered through the Missouri State Board of Pharmacy, a requirement for admission into the Pharmacy Technician Program. The board registration process can take up to six weeks, so those who are interested in the program should contact the Mineral Area College Continuing Education Department to start the process before Sept. 14.

For more information about the program, contact Pam Watkins at Mineral Area College by phone at 573-518-2280 or by email at ContinuingEd@MineralArea.edu.

Previous program graduates have enjoyed high completion and employment rates with nearly 80 percent becoming employed as a pharmacy technician. Because employers are introduced to students during clinical rotations, it is not uncommon for nearly half the class to become employed before the course ends. Majeske said, “Our pharmacy partners value the program so much that they encourage the students they hire to complete the program.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments