September FIS Character Students

Fredericktown Intermediate School 2019 Character Students for September are Mr. and Miss Responsible. These students showed great responsible characteristics in order to be nominated by their teacher for this award. Congratulations.Pictured are, from left, Front Row: Layton Cheaney (Smith), Deakon Leija (Spangler), Emilee Collins (Haferkamp), Jessica Shoemaker (Politte), Peyton Rawson (Embry), Averee Kelley (Pense); Second Row: Anna Miller (Hovis), Amy Tuller (Jones), Winston Baker (sitting/C. Pierson), Carter Underwood (sitting/Garland), Memphis Sullivan (sitting/Jenkins), Miranda Walker (Tucker), Larkin Strong (Kobermann); Back Row: Cooper Davis (Johnson), Kaydon Kopplin (Parson), Lorelai Hilterbrand (Bobbett), Paden Francis (Holliday), Lawson Smith (Wojtczuk), Allyson Yant (A. Pierson), and Shiloh Jenkins (Rice).

 Photo Provided by Rachelle Parson
