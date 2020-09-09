September Suicide Prevention Month

One morning in April as “Elizabeth” was driving to work she suddenly became overwhelmed with sadness and crying uncontrollably because of her lost marriage and reliving memories of abuse by her father that she could no longer shove away. Elizabeth’s best friend, Sara, reported that Elizabeth pulled off the road and called her because she “just needed to talk and then she would be okay”. Although as they spoke, Sara reassured her that life would get better and although Elizabeth agreed with her, this was not the case. Elizabeth took her own life two days later. She left a note, “I can’t go on any longer, but I forgave you father.”
The intent of the first World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) held on September 10th, 2003 was to bring attention to increases in suicides and to implement national and regional events and strategies that promoted awareness, education and prevention of suicide.1 Advocates utilized media and other resources to educate and increase public awareness about the reality of suicide and sigma associated with suicide and mental illness. This tradition carries on.
Suicide is defined as death caused by self-directed injurious behavior with intent to die as a result of the behavior. A suicide attempt is a non-fatal, self-directed, potentially injurious behavior with intent to die as a result of the behavior. Suicidal ideation refers to thinking about, considering, or planning suicide. 2
Close to 800,000 people die annually by suicide and about 3,000 suicides occur daily every 40 seconds. 3 Risk factors associated with suicide include mental health diagnoses, excessive drinking and/or substance use, stressful life events, previous suicide attempts, family history of suicide and access to firearms. 4 The United States Firearm Death Rate per 100,000 is 12.0 whereas Missouri’s rate is 21.5 per 100,000. 5
United States Suicide Facts & Figures 2018 (most recent update) 6
- Nearly one million people attempt suicide annually occurring every 13.3 minutes
- From 1999 – 2018 Suicide Mortality increased 35% from 10.5 per 100,000 to 14.2
- Firearms account for more than half of all suicide deaths, 50.57% in 2018
- 10th leading cause of deaths for all ages
- 4th leading cause of death among adults 18-65
- 2nd leading cause of death among teens and young adults
- 16% of ages 65 and older
- 25% of Military deaths
Missouri Suicide Facts & Figures 20187
- Ranked in the top third of suicide rates in the United States.
- 1,230 suicide deaths, 19.48 rate per 100,000 population compared to Nationally 48,344 suicide deaths annually, 14.21 rate per 100,000.
- On average, one person died by suicide every seven hours. State rank 11.
- 10th leading cause of death in Missouri, 2nd leading cause of death ages 10-34, 4th leading cause of death ages 35-54, 8th leading cause of death ages 55-64 and 16th and leading cause of death ages 65+.
- The total deaths to suicide reflected 25,412 years of potential life lost before age 65.
Madison County Facts & Figures 2018 Age Adjusted Suicide Death Rate per 100,0008
- County 17.59 rate
Madison County Mental Illness Treatment Services Comparisons 2019/2018
Anxiety/Fear Disorders 2019, 56 vs 2018, 58
Bipolar Mood Disorders 2019, 98 vs 2018, 127
Depressive Mood Disorders 2019,150 vs 2018,156
Personality Disorders 2019,9 vs 2018, 19
Schizophrenia and Psychotic Disorders 2019, 48 vs 2018, 52
Trauma and Stress Related Disorders 2019, 53 vs 2018, 70
KNOW Suicide Warning Signs
- Threatening or talking about wanting to hurt or kill oneself
- Seeking access to firearms, pills or other means
- Talking/writing about death, dying, or suicide when these actions are out of the ordinary
- Feeling sad and hopeless, no reason for living, no sense of purpose in life
- Rage, uncontrolled anger or seeking revenge, dramatic mood changes
- Avoiding friends and social activities, withdrawal from family and society
- Acting recklessly, engaging in risky activities seemingly without thinking
- Feeling trapped-like there’s no way out
- Increased alcohol or drug use
- Anxiety, agitation, unable to sleep or sleeping all of the time
KNOW Suicide 24 Hour Crisis Lines
- Missouri Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255
- Community Counseling Center, 573-783-4104 Fredericktown Office, Madison County
References
- http://iasp.info/wspd/2003_wspd.php Press Release International Association for Suicide Prevention
- https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/statistics/suicide.shtml#part154968
- http://www.rte.ie/news/2004/0910/suicide.html Press Release World Suicide Prevention Day is marked
- http://www.americashealthrankings.org/explore/annual/measure/Suicide/state/MO
- https://www.worldlifeexpectancy.com/usa/missouri-firearms-death-rate
- https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db362.htm
- CDC, 2018 Fatal Injury Reports (accessed from www.cdc.gov/injury/wisqars/fatal.html on 3/1/2020).
- https://wwwworldlifeexpectancy.com/usa/missouri-suicide
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!