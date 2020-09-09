September Suicide Prevention Month

One morning in April as “Elizabeth” was driving to work she suddenly became overwhelmed with sadness and crying uncontrollably because of her lost marriage and reliving memories of abuse by her father that she could no longer shove away. Elizabeth’s best friend, Sara, reported that Elizabeth pulled off the road and called her because she “just needed to talk and then she would be okay”. Although as they spoke, Sara reassured her that life would get better and although Elizabeth agreed with her, this was not the case. Elizabeth took her own life two days later. She left a note, “I can’t go on any longer, but I forgave you father.”