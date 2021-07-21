Served with Compassion

Starkey said Compassion Cafe was born through much thought and prayer about feeding the hungry in our county, particularly the children. She said, since that time, they have recognized the need to serve all ages.

"I have no doubt that Compassion Cafe would not be here if the Lord wasn't in it, so I take it day by day and seek him for direction," Starkey said. "He leads us in our mission and we are all the hands and feet."

"Through the years we have had the opportunity to partner with other volunteer groups such as His Hands and Feet Ministry, Eagles Ladies Auxilary, and Fredericktown School's Catpack program as well as many others to meet the need of individuals and families in our community," Sikes said. "When we first began this mission, we had not imagined that being an opportunity."

There are many working parts to make the monthly meal possible from coordinating deliveries, organizing meals, volunteers, donations, storing food and so many little things you may not think about such as disposal of boxes.

Compassion Cafe is always seeking monthly meal sponsorship from the community. Anyone wishing to sponsor a meal can contact Starkey at 573-783-1400, Sikes at 573-944-1707 or Shoney Williams at 573-561-4457.