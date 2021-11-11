Serving up more than meals

The Madison County Senior Center serves approximately 860 meals per week and relies heavily on volunteers and donations to make it possible.
The center provides good, nutritious food, and the menus are designed by an Aging Matters dietitian. Some of the favorite meals include catfish, meatloaf, and chicken and dumplings.
The Senior Center is also a Nutrition Center, and you do not have to be a senior to come and enjoy a meal. The suggested donation per meal for anyone under the age of 60 is $6. If you are 60 or over, the amount is $4.
Senior Center Director Crystal Sherrick said an average of 3,690 meals per month are served with 2,008 of them being home delivered meals. She said, with the start of COVID-19, meals to the home bound increased but have since leveled off as more people return to in-person dining.
"Our dine-in patrons are slowly starting to come back into the facility," Sherrick said. "The dining room is very important for the socialization of our seniors, and we need to keep the doors open as much as possible so that those up in age can have a place to go to visit with their friends and feel comfortable and safe."
Sherrick said the area can be used to play games, puzzles or do crafts and seniors are always welcome to organize their own activities. She said the facility is also used by the community with Safe Harbor Hospice coming in for karaoke, Crown Hospice coming to facilitate bingo, Madison Medical Center comes to do blood pressure and sugar checks, and then, every Thursday, live music is provided by local seniors.
"The Senior Center is a vital part of the Fredericktown community and we do important work to help our seniors age in place and avoid social isolation," Sherrick said. "That is to provide food and someone to check on them each day and to just bring them a smile and ask how they are doing. This service allows the aged to remain in their home longer and allows them to have a better quality of life."
Sherrick said the heart of the organization is its volunteers.
"They are willing to help no matter what the weather or situation," Sherrick said. "Most of our volunteers have been so good to continue to come in and work even during these trying times."
The Senior Center has lost several volunteers due to the pandemic and is continually seeking more. If you are interested in volunteering, Sherrick said the center has a position for anyone who would like to serve the community.
The center is also experiencing challenges with rising food and fuel costs.
"Our carry-out bags that we use have went up seven times as well as gloves and carry out containers," Sherrick said. "Plus, as all are aware, sometimes we cannot even get products or they are back ordered."
Sherrick said, the impact of the pandemic and the dramatic rise in the cost of goods and services have made it very difficult for the Senior Center to keep going.
"The Senior Center has always relied on donations," Sherrick said. "That is the way the program is designed to work."
Sherrick said it costs the facility $6.03 per meal and for the meals provided to those aged 60 and over it receives a small allocation from Aging Matters to make up the difference between cost and donation.
"Not all seniors are able to afford the $4 donation, especially our home bound," Sherrick said. "We would not deny anyone a meal who is in need, regardless of their ability to pay. Therefore we must rely on donations from the community in order to bring meals to those seniors."
Sherrick said, if you look at the numbers, $4 for just the home bound alone is $8,320 per month. She said this is why donations from the community to help offset the costs is so important.
"I do not know what the future holds, but we must all work together to keep doing what we do to help those who are in need of our service," Sherrick said. "If anyone would like to donate financially or give of their time, we would greatly appreciate it. The people that we serve would be more than grateful."
If you would like to donate or volunteer, contact the Madison County Senior Center at 573-783-5357.
