Serving up more than meals

"The Senior Center is a vital part of the Fredericktown community and we do important work to help our seniors age in place and avoid social isolation," Sherrick said. "That is to provide food and someone to check on them each day and to just bring them a smile and ask how they are doing. This service allows the aged to remain in their home longer and allows them to have a better quality of life."

Sherrick said the heart of the organization is its volunteers.

"They are willing to help no matter what the weather or situation," Sherrick said. "Most of our volunteers have been so good to continue to come in and work even during these trying times."

The Senior Center has lost several volunteers due to the pandemic and is continually seeking more. If you are interested in volunteering, Sherrick said the center has a position for anyone who would like to serve the community.

The center is also experiencing challenges with rising food and fuel costs.

"Our carry-out bags that we use have went up seven times as well as gloves and carry out containers," Sherrick said. "Plus, as all are aware, sometimes we cannot even get products or they are back ordered."