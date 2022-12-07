Setting the table for 2023

The start of the 2023 legislative session is still about a month away, but already work has begun.

Beginning Dec. 1, legislators were allowed to start pre-filing bills for consideration during the First Regular Session of the 102nd General Assembly. None of these bills will start to move through the legislative process until the session actually begins, but pre-filing gets them in position to be assigned to committee right away and, hopefully, getting a hearing as soon as possible.

Senators can pre-file as many bills as they’d like, but legislation is assigned bill numbers in order of the sponsor’s seniority, three bills at a time. The rotation continues until all the proposed legislation has received a bill number. So far, I have offered eight bills, and I’ll describe them in this report. If you’re reading this online, the links will take you to the Senate website, where you can read the full text of each bill and track its progress. It may take a few days for all the information to get posted, so check back:

Senate Bill 39 — This is a transgender sports bill. Student athletes at public schools in Missouri will only be allowed to participate in competitions that match the biological sex listed on their birth certificate. A biological female athlete will be allowed to compete against boys if no girls sports program is available. Schools that violate the law would lose their state revenue.

Senate Bill 40 — This legislation requires schools to conduct a criminal background check on adult students who attend classes with regular students. We’ve had a situation where adults enroll in career training classes at local high schools and some of those people have criminal records. This bill will help schools direct those adult students to night classes or programs where they won’t be in contact with children. They’ll still get the education to help them succeed; they just won’t do it alongside our kids.

Senate Bill 41 — Under current law, pharmacists are prohibited from performing certain routine tasks without first getting specific written orders from a physician. This legislation would allow pharmacists with the proper certificates to administer vaccines and provide medication therapy services within Health Department guidelines. Pharmacists aren’t going to replace your family doctor, but allowing them to provide basic services will greatly expand the availability of health care in underserved rural areas.

Senate Bill 126 — Under current Missouri law, the term of probation for criminal offenses is two years. This bill reduces that to 18 months. The bill also changes current drug and alcohol testing requirements so only offenders whose crime involved alcohol or controlled substances have to be tested. This legislation is intended to streamline the probation process.

Senate Bill 127 — This legislation would designate the Missouri portion of the soon-to-be-rebuilt Highway 51 bridge across the Mississippi River as the “Don Welge Memorial Bridge.” Mr. Welge was head of one of America’s largest private label food producers and a strong advocate for southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. The new bridge is expected to be completed in 2026.

Senate Bill 128 — Current law allows courts to issue orders regarding payment of court costs and fees in divorce proceedings. My legislation puts some teeth in the law, and requires courts to actually enforce these orders.

Senate Bill 198 — Victims of domestic violence or abuse won’t have to pay for a copy of their birth certificate if this law is adopted. The one-time waiver applies to people who are receiving services from an accredited domestic or sexual assault agency.

Senate Bill 199 — There are currently four privately operated high schools in Missouri that exclusively educate adults. This bill allows the creation of a fifth adult high school and transfers oversight from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to the Department of Social Services.

These eight bills are just some of the legislative proposals I’ll be working on during the upcoming session. I’ll be working the process and enlisting support for these and other measures as the session gets underway. On Jan. 4, legislators will return to the Capitol, newly-elected members will be sworn in and we’ll get down to work. I’ll keep you posted and let you know what happens.