The descendants of Dave Shafer (Shaffer) held its 32nd reunion June 22, at Teen Town.
Those attending were Neal and Linda Simino, Debbie Wallace, Doris Young, Mila Rehkop, Brittany Rouse, Glenda Tesreau, Lainey Underwood, Susie Morrison, Cathy Griffin, Randy and Joanne Armes, Lane Murphy, Blair Delaney, Rachel Armes, Sophia Rose, Steve and Lori Rouse, Nelson and Dorothy Wagganer, Geneva Shaffer, Mindi, Maci and Brandi Wood, Dave and Becky Bell, Steven and Cassi Hites, Lethia Homan, David Mouser, Joshua, Jessica, Danielle, Geneva and Allysa Burgess, Bill and Pam Francis, Joan Tarkett, Regina Stafford, Orrin Riggs, Mary and Mark Tripp, Terry and Deanna Robinson, Joe and Rose Huddleston, Randy and Randi Lynn Sanders, Danny and Janet Wagganer, Phillip, April, Braelynn and Kaylee Sarakas, Henry and Monica Francis, Joyce Hicks, Steve, Lynne, Sam and Tim Toppins, Larry and Barb Wagganer, Karen and Les Stafford, Jeremy, Brittany, Tristen, Bently, Allison Finch, Jeremy, Crysta, Zechariah and Beulah Herman, Rinda Vandergriff, Regina Morris, Makayla and Matthew Morris, Levi and Kim Lakies, Norma Helm, Kenny and Linda Stevens, Jimmy Vada and Ashley Settle, Harry Link.
We had 86 descendants this year. The next reunion will be June 27, 2020.
