During the first weekend of May in Fredericktown, we normally have our annual Azalea Festival.

This year the event was cancelled due to the worldwide virus, which was a disappointment to everyone. In the past, members of my family would attend the crafts, food, varied performers and ride events on a Saturday.

One of our favorite things was the variety of foods from which to choose, with several of us having certain items we preferred. Kettle corn for my hubby, shish ka bobs for my son in law, cheesy potato strings for a granddaughter, funnel cakes that we all enjoyed, and the lemonade shake ups for several of us. There was just something very refreshing about those "shake ups."

Life brings "shake ups" to every single one of us. No one is exempt. Maybe it is an unexpected medical diagnosis. Maybe it is the death of a close friend or family member. The loss of a job that has put you in a financial crisis. Possibly an accident that changed your way of living. The betrayal of your best friend. And I’m certain the list could be over a page long.