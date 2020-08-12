During the first weekend of May in Fredericktown, we normally have our annual Azalea Festival.
This year the event was cancelled due to the worldwide virus, which was a disappointment to everyone. In the past, members of my family would attend the crafts, food, varied performers and ride events on a Saturday.
One of our favorite things was the variety of foods from which to choose, with several of us having certain items we preferred. Kettle corn for my hubby, shish ka bobs for my son in law, cheesy potato strings for a granddaughter, funnel cakes that we all enjoyed, and the lemonade shake ups for several of us. There was just something very refreshing about those "shake ups."
Life brings "shake ups" to every single one of us. No one is exempt. Maybe it is an unexpected medical diagnosis. Maybe it is the death of a close friend or family member. The loss of a job that has put you in a financial crisis. Possibly an accident that changed your way of living. The betrayal of your best friend. And I’m certain the list could be over a page long.
The point is that each of us will experience some type of negative "shake up" during our lifetime. The question is this: How will you respond to the situation? Will you become angry, sad, depressed, negative, withdrawn, isolated, accepting of the issue, a cynic? Or, will you try to come up with a possible solution, figure out an alternative, use your creative abilities, determine to resolve what looks impossible, ask for assistance if needed, move ahead and keep going. All of us can view our circumstances as either being the glass that is half empty or half full. It is entirely up to each of us to decide.
During the present "state of affairs" in the world around us, it is necessary for all of us to make the decisions on what we believe to be right and then move forward with determination and faith. Knowing in the end that our Heavenly Father is in charge and His will shall prevail regardless of the situation or circumstances. Personally, I would suggest you ask the Lord for guidance and direction during this time of worldwide "shake ups." He will be more than glad to show you the answer.
Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist, who can be reached at zwiebach@charter.net
