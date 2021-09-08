Shaking up nutrition

The world is constantly searching for healthier options that also feel indulgent. This may seem like a pipe dream, but at Explore Nutrition in Fredericktown, owner Hannah Browers has made it a reality.
"Explore Nutrition is a health-based nutrition shop where we offer protein meal replacement shakes, energy boosted teas, and healthy baked goods for people in the community," Browers said. "We love helping people with their health journeys and offering them good nutrition as a daily option."
When you walk in the door you are greeted with a smile and what feels like a million choices. On the board you will see different levels and a wide selection of teas. However, do not feel overwhelmed, because Browers is there to help and can steer you in the right direction.
"We love helping new people when they come in," Browers said. "The menu is large and can be overwhelming, but we love breaking it down for people. We are here and happy to answer any questions from current or potential customers."
The names of the shakes are also a helpful tool as to how they would taste. Some of the flavors include caramel latte, chunky monkey, peanut butter brownie, orange dreamsicle, banana bread, cookie dough, wedding cake, strawberry cheesecake, gooey butter cake, mint chocolate chip and more. Browers also offers seasonal items which change often.
The teas come in three levels based on caffeine amount, flavor and additives such as protein and collagen. The flavors range from basic raspberry and peach to watermelon crawl, and pink starburst.
Browers said the most popular shake is the gooey butter cake, because we are Missourians, and it is delicious. She said the most popular tea is the Beauty and the Beast which is berry flavored, sweet tasting and has collagen which does wonders for hair and skin.
As for the nutritional facts, Browers said the shakes are a meal replacement and have 200-250 calories, 15 net carbs, less than 9 grams of sugar, packed with vitamins and contain 24-31 grams of protein. The teas however are sugar free and a metabolism booster. Some teas have collagen and protein added to them as well.
"We offer additives that can be added to your tea or shake," Browers said. "These include collagen, fiber, probiotics, new mom, a vita pack for pregnant or breastfeeding women, or people who want extra vitamins, immunity essentials, vitamin c boost, Prolessa which is a fat reducer shot, and flavored protein to keep us full. We have the basics on the menu for you but you are in control of how loaded you want your tea or shake to be."
Once you have decided which tea, shake or both sounds good, customers can buy a combo or just get a shake or tea as a stand alone item which come in 16, 24 and 32 ounce sizes. Share Explore Nutrition on social media with your friends and save $1 on your purchase.
As a price reference, Browers said a level 1 combo starts at $8 and goes up with size, level and additives.
Explore Nutrition is not a franchise, but is part of the same organization as many other similar shops in the surrounding areas. Browers said each owner operates his or her own shop nutrition shop, but they keep the lines of communication open. She said they have a great team in Missouri/Illinois.
"This company has been around for 41 years," Browers said. "It is science based and has been changing lives way before I was alive to share it with others. People truly enjoy the taste of the product and the results that they notice after consuming the products on a regular basis. There will always be hungry, health seeking people and we're here to provide them with a solution."
Browers said she loves the products, and she loves helping people.
"I worked as a certified occupational therapist assistant prior to opening my shop, and I did occupational therapy with the geriatric population," Browers said. "I enjoy helping others with their health and showing people how good nutrition/supplements can improve their overall mood, health and weight loss."
Browers is from Bonne Terre, but said she chose Fredericktown because it needed more variety with good nutrition and options.
"I love the small town community feel that this town offers," Browers said. "The response from the community has been awesome. Everyone has been super welcoming and excited to see us here."
If you would like to check out Explore Nutrition, it is open Monday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday through Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and is located at 702 Hwy OO next to Georgie Kays.
Follow Explore Nutrition on Facebook or other social media outlets for monthly specials. September specials include four shakes, snickerdoodle, chocolate peanut cluster, deep fried oreo and butter beer, and six new teas, house blend coffee, sangria, passion fruit, mimosa, tropical berry and wine-oh.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com