Shaking up nutrition

The teas come in three levels based on caffeine amount, flavor and additives such as protein and collagen. The flavors range from basic raspberry and peach to watermelon crawl, and pink starburst.

Browers said the most popular shake is the gooey butter cake, because we are Missourians, and it is delicious. She said the most popular tea is the Beauty and the Beast which is berry flavored, sweet tasting and has collagen which does wonders for hair and skin.

As for the nutritional facts, Browers said the shakes are a meal replacement and have 200-250 calories, 15 net carbs, less than 9 grams of sugar, packed with vitamins and contain 24-31 grams of protein. The teas however are sugar free and a metabolism booster. Some teas have collagen and protein added to them as well.

"We offer additives that can be added to your tea or shake," Browers said. "These include collagen, fiber, probiotics, new mom, a vita pack for pregnant or breastfeeding women, or people who want extra vitamins, immunity essentials, vitamin c boost, Prolessa which is a fat reducer shot, and flavored protein to keep us full. We have the basics on the menu for you but you are in control of how loaded you want your tea or shake to be."