 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sheriff appointed by Governor to Coroner Standards and Training Commission

  • 0
Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon

Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon

 File Photo

Madison County Sheriff Katy Jo McCutcheon, was appointed to the Coroner Standards and Training Commission by Governor Mike Parson, Feb. 25.

Sheriff McCutcheon has served as the Sheriff of Madison County since 2017 and the Director of Madison County 911 Communications since 2013.

According to a press release from the governor's office, McCutcheon previously served as a Deputy Madison County Sheriff for eight years and in 2011, she began working part time for Follis & Sons Funeral Home.

McCutcheon earned her Missouri Funeral Directors License in 2013 and her Missouri Embalmers License in 2015, after graduating from the Des Moines Area Community College Advanced Mortuary Program.

According to the Coroner Standards and Training Commission, the mission of the commission is to establish training standards, by rule, relating to the office of county coroner.

"I hope to help establish training standards for not only the the coroners, but also for the sheriffs and/or their chief deputy that at times have to perform the duties of the coroner according to Missouri Revised Statute 58.205," McCutcheon said. "As of right now the sheriffs or their chief deputies do not have to attend the mandatory yearly training that the coroners are required to."

People are also reading…

McCutcheon said she also hopes to share with the coroners the standards and training that sheriffs have to receive yearly, which is required by the Missouri Police Officer Standards and Training.

"It's an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to serve on this board," McCutcheon said. "What can I say, it's an amazing feeling to know that Governor Parson has confidence in my abilities to appoint me to this commission."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kidney buddies for life

Kidney buddies for life

Life is a journey. For some, it appears to come easy and for others every moment is a fight. But, for five-year-old Charlie, you would never b…

Home seriously damaged in fire

Home seriously damaged in fire

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Feb. 21, the Fredericktown Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire on Village Creek Road. 

Resolution 'keeps options open'

Resolution 'keeps options open'

The Fredericktown City Council was visited by Mark Grimm, attorney with Gilmore Bell during its regular board of alderman meeting, Feb. 28.

Vellabelle Sheets

Vellabelle Sheets

Vellabelle Sheets, 83, died Sunday, February 20, 2022 in Farmington. She was born October 15, 1938 in Piedmont, Missouri, the daughter of Ella…

Peggy Wynnette Goldsberry

Peggy Wynnette Goldsberry

Peggy Wynnette Goldsberry, 86, died Sunday, February 20, 2022. She was born October 25, 1935 at Villa Grove, Illinois, the daughter Chester Al…

Thomas “Wade” Parsley

Thomas “Wade” Parsley

Thomas “Wade” Parsley, 71, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis. He was born September 17, 1…

Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

February 14, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on February 7, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First Di…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News