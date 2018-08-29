Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Sheriff's Department gives proceeds from sale of seized property to school
Marquand-Zion School District was presented with a check for $13,936.50 Aug. 24 by Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon (left). High School Principal Sabrina Dublin was surprised as McCutcheon presented the check to her. The funds came from the seizure property in Marquand. According to the sheriff, the property was found to be used or intended for the use in the course of, derived from, or realized through criminal activity which was distribution of a controlled substance. After proper procedures were followed the property was sold on the courthouse steps for $15,000. The money was donated to the school minus court costs. Marquand-Zion Superintendent Scott Blake said the funds may go toward improving the safety of the schools. 

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
