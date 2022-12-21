If you happened to be shopping at Fredericktown Walmart, the morning of Dec. 14, you may have noticed it was a little crowded for a Wednesday morning. Shop with a Hero took over the store as 139 children, and their heroes, shopped for Christmas presents.

The tenth annual event, sponsored by the Fredericktown Fire and Police Community Coalition, helps children in need make Christmas a little more cheerful.

The morning started off at 7:30 a.m., as children filed in through the doors and found themselves a hero to help them shop. In this case, the heroes were firefighters, police officers, sheriff’s deputies, highway patrol officers, paramedics, school personnel and many others who helped make the event possible throughout the year. The most popular hero of the day had to be Missouri Department of Conservation K9 "Tex" who sniffed out all the good deals.

Thanks to the generosity of businesses, groups and individuals throughout the community, each child had the opportunity to pick out his or her Christmas gifts with a budget of $100 each.

Some of the children knew exactly what they wanted, and as soon as they found their hero, they were off and ready to check out in minutes. Other kids took their time and enjoyed shopping with their hero. The toy isle was an obvious hot spot of the morning but shoppers could also be found in electronics, candy, and makeup.

One item popular among all age groups was Squishmallows. This particular item was seen in many carts throughout the morning along with LEGO toys, remote control cars, and Barbie items.

"It is always so much fun to see what the kids pick out," event coordinator Charlet Pense said. "I love to see how excited they get. It really makes the holiday season more magical."

Pense said, Shop with a Hero day is her favorite day of the year, and volunteers end up having just as much fun as the kids.

"We are all excited to be here helping these kids spend all this money," Pense said. "We hold events throughout the year in order to fund the shopping expenses, and thanks to the dedication of our community, we were able to keep reaching our goal every year."

Pense said, FFPCC would like to thank Fredericktown and Marquand-Zion School Districts for identifying which children needed help, Walmart for being such welcoming hosts, the Fredericktown Optimist Club for gift wrapping all morning and of course anyone who took part in anyway to make the day possible.

"Things like Shop with a Hero do not just happen," Pense said. "It takes a lot of coordinating and planning for those few hours of shopping to not only happen but also go smoothly. Without the help of every person who participated in an event, donated to the cause, helped shop with the kids, or worked to organize the logistics, it wouldn't have been possible. It literally takes all of us."

Pense said, FFPCC has been lucky to have such a dedicated community and each year is able to help every kid who needs it.

“What better way to get into the Christmas spirit then to help 139 kids pick out their perfect Christmas gifts," Pense said. "It is absolutely an experience you never forget. You can't help but love every minute of the morning. The kids just have the time of their lives on their mini shopping spree. They don't have a worry in the world. They just get to be kids.”