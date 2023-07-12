Gavin Graham attended the MO-KS Beef Career Institute June 12-14 in Lamar, MO. The goal of the institute is to enlighten students to the opportunities and professions within the Beef Industry. The event was sponsored by Community National Bank.

The event started with a tour of Academy Farm and Feedlot facilities that included a cattle handling demonstration with Tina Williams. That evening they heard from guest speaker Josh Worthington of Worthington Angus. An Education panel centered on individuals with Careers in the Beef Industry answered questions from the group. The theme of the panel was “Find your passion and you will never have to work a day in your life.”

Tuesday was tour day and the students had the option to tour Tiffany Cattle Co Feedyards, Herighton, KS; Dale Banks Ranch in Eureka, KS; and concluded with a five course meal at Gobbler’s Roost. The theme of Tuesday for the future Beef Industry individuals was “Breed and Develop with the end in Mind.”

Wednesday at the “Finance Boot Camp” the theme was “So you want to be in the Beef Business.” Members attending the institute were provided with information and presentations on FSA-Subsidized Lending- Real Estate acquisitions, conventional financing, livestock, equipment, lines of credit, and cooperating notes.

When asked about his experience at the institute Gavin said, “ I learned there is much more opportunity in the beef industry than I ever would have imagined. Also, from a producer's perspective, it is vital to think ahead about the quality of beef we are bringing to our customers. Something that has stuck with me from this academy is the fact that people are always watching you, whether you know it or not. Your actions now can make a huge impact on the opportunities you may have in the future.”