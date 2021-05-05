The Kelly. A. Burlison Middle School Cafetorium was full of laughter last week during two performances of the middle school's spring play, "An Absolutely True Story (As Told by a Bunch of Lying Liars)" by Ian McWethy.
The 12 students involved in the production, 10 actors and 2 who managed sound and lighting, helped the production go off without a hitch.
The premise of the play was that someone had broken the priceless heirloom vase in the living room and everyone had their own version of what happened.
"Mom" played by Norah Miller started the production out by promising to not be mad as long as she was told the truth. It was quickly discovered this was the first lie as "Grandma" played by Shaylee Davis went on a rant wanting to ground everyone.
Miller and Davis both gave convincing performances as their characters experienced the ups and downs of anger, laughter and deceit.
The search for the truth came with versions of the story from each cast member and they became more and more comical as each was told.
The children, "Fred" played by Maddox Knepper and Kelly played by "Addison Johnson" had similar stories with both painting a picture of the other at fault but ultimately blaming the family dog "Marlan" played by Carter Hale for breaking the vase.
After hearing the children's stories "Mom" and "Grandma" decided the only way to get to the truth was to interview the witnesses.
"Fred's" friend "Barney", played by Josh Ward, was over playing video games at the time and "Kelly's" friend "Ava," played by Lilly Phelps, was also over to practice for the spring musical auditions.
"Barney," who is completely obsessed with Nutella had the strangest version of what happened, aside from when the dog gives his side of things. His story was completely fictional as he gave a depiction of what he wished would have happened, complete with a "Nutella Chick" played by Ryley Heady.
The cast said "Nutella Chick" three times and she busted onto the stage, similar to the Kool-aid Man, and everyone broke out into dance. This was a particularly fun moment during the performance as the new lighting system was utilized to change the stage to a green tone, adding extra dramatics.
"Ava" was also a little theatrical with her version, as she is described as being obsessed with Twilight and love triangles.
Her story had "Fred and "Barney" fighting for her honor when a third guy named "Justin Green" played by Ian Henson broke in and proclaimed his love for her followed by Nextflix Star "Harley Montgomery" played by Ryley Heady who came all the way from Hollywood to declare his love.
In one of the most comical parts of the whole performance, "Marlan," the dog, comes walking in on two legs to proclaim his love for "Ava," declaring he had transformed into the most attractive man.
At this point "Mom" and "Grandma" had decided that the kids are probably lying to them and that their friends were possibly insane and therefore unreliable.
As if things could not get any stranger than the "Nutella Chick," a new member of the cast was introduced, Pet Therapist "Betty Carlson" played by Charis Moss took the stage to get "Marlan's" version of things.
With a lot of "blah, blah, blah's" the dog's version of the story painted the kids as the breakers of the vase.
"Mom" and "Grandma" took "Marlan's" version of things as truth and exited the stage with plans of grounding the kids until they are thirty.
At this point the audience believes the show is over, but not quite. "Mom" reenters the stage and has a few words with "Marlan." She admits that she had previously broken the vase and carefully glued it back together so when the kids knocked it over it would break and they would get blamed.
In the end, each character had their own truth, no matter how stretched, of how things happened.
This young cast, mostly made up of sixth grade students, did an outstanding job portraying each of the scenes and keeping the audience entertained.
The new lighting system and curtain made all of the difference as Molly Clauser controlled the lighting effects and Sophie Haferkamp managed the sound, with supervision from Josh Pollite. The performance was directed by Tana Hudson.
