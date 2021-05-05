In one of the most comical parts of the whole performance, "Marlan," the dog, comes walking in on two legs to proclaim his love for "Ava," declaring he had transformed into the most attractive man.

At this point "Mom" and "Grandma" had decided that the kids are probably lying to them and that their friends were possibly insane and therefore unreliable.

As if things could not get any stranger than the "Nutella Chick," a new member of the cast was introduced, Pet Therapist "Betty Carlson" played by Charis Moss took the stage to get "Marlan's" version of things.

With a lot of "blah, blah, blah's" the dog's version of the story painted the kids as the breakers of the vase.

"Mom" and "Grandma" took "Marlan's" version of things as truth and exited the stage with plans of grounding the kids until they are thirty.

At this point the audience believes the show is over, but not quite. "Mom" reenters the stage and has a few words with "Marlan." She admits that she had previously broken the vase and carefully glued it back together so when the kids knocked it over it would break and they would get blamed.

In the end, each character had their own truth, no matter how stretched, of how things happened.