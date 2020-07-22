Showing off their cowboy, cowgirl skills

"If your number is 6 you have to get 6, 7 and 8," Cureton said. "You take them down and get them in the pen in that order. You can't get 8, 7 and 6, you have to get them 6, 7 and 8."

The task is not easy, as even a seasoned competitor can have difficulty getting the correct cattle to the other end as well as keep the other cattle from crossing the line.

"You can't let any of the other cattle cross the line," Cureton said. "If any of the other seven cattle cross the line, you're done."

The competition was open to all skill levels from beginner to expert. Spectators were welcome to come watch from the stands for free.

Cureton held another sort and pen competition in May, and said she would hold more, but it is difficult due to weather.

"I don't put on more because we have an outdoor arena," Cureton said. "I have to wait for it to be decent weather with less chance of rain. We will ride in the rain but everybody now rides pretty good horses, expensive horses and you don't want them to get hurt or anything."

The July 17 event was held later in the day, starting at 7 p.m., in order to escape the heat of the day and keep the event cool for the cattle and horses.