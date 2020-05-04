Showing your creative side

Madison and Iron County Relay for Life teams are taking their fundraising efforts "to the streets" with two different creative contests.
Committed to End Cancer's Relay for Life team is sponsoring a Chalk Drawing Contest around the court square, May 1-9.
For a $5 donation teams will be assigned an approximate 77" by 71" area to decorate.
April Sarakas said they are encouraging designs with an uplifting scene or message but, other than that, the design is completely up to the group.
"Sue Mitchell and myself have wanted to do this for quite some time and we both agreed that now was the perfect time to do it," Sarakas said. "This just might become an annual event for our Relay for Life team."
Sarakas said they have had a lot of interest so far and would love to see the entire court square decorated before May 9.
"You do not have to be an artist to participate," Sarakas said. "This is just for fun!"
All designs must be free hand with no tracing. Chalk is available to purchase for $1 per box of 12 or you can bring your own.
Those wishing to participate should contact April Sarakas at 573-747-6690 or Sue Mitchell at 573-783-9089.
Times are being scheduled to allow all participants to follow social distancing guidelines.
The winner will be decided by the most "likes" on the Madison and Iron County Relay for Life Facebook page at 5 p.m., May 10 and will receive a prize from the Committed to End Cancer team.
The second contest is a Pole Decorating Contest sponsored by June Bug's Warriors relay team.
This contest will run three rounds and end June 14. Those participating will be assigned a pole around the Court Square or on one of the four main streets to decorate.
The first round, which had to be completed May 3, are decorated in Celebration Theme and will remain on display until May 17.
Round two will be decorated in Summer Fun Theme and decorating will begin May 18 and must be completed by May 20 and taken down on May 31.
The final round will be June 1-14 and must be completed in a Relay for Life Theme by June 3.
The entry fee is $5 per pole per theme with a maximum of 43 entries per round.
The winner of each theme will be decided by the most "likes" on the Madison and Iron County Relay for Life Facebook page.
Rhonda Jordan said Relay for Life Theme in June is a great time to honor someone special or create something in remembrance of a loved one.
"I just ask that everyone get involved," Jordan said. "This is something to bring a smile to peoples' face. Everyone knows someone who has or had cancer. I do Relay for Life in honor of my mama, June Vaughn, in memory of my dad, Jr. Vaughn, my father-in-law Wink Warren and all my family members and friends who are fighting the fight or have lost the battle. It's time to step up to the fight."
To sign up for the Pole Decorating Contest contact Rhonda Jordan at 573-783-0157
Madison and Iron County Relay for Life reserves the right to eliminate any design that is offensive during either contest.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
