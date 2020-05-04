Showing your creative side

The winner will be decided by the most "likes" on the Madison and Iron County Relay for Life Facebook page at 5 p.m., May 10 and will receive a prize from the Committed to End Cancer team.

The second contest is a Pole Decorating Contest sponsored by June Bug's Warriors relay team.

This contest will run three rounds and end June 14. Those participating will be assigned a pole around the Court Square or on one of the four main streets to decorate.

The first round, which had to be completed May 3, are decorated in Celebration Theme and will remain on display until May 17.

Round two will be decorated in Summer Fun Theme and decorating will begin May 18 and must be completed by May 20 and taken down on May 31.

The final round will be June 1-14 and must be completed in a Relay for Life Theme by June 3.

The entry fee is $5 per pole per theme with a maximum of 43 entries per round.

The winner of each theme will be decided by the most "likes" on the Madison and Iron County Relay for Life Facebook page.

Rhonda Jordan said Relay for Life Theme in June is a great time to honor someone special or create something in remembrance of a loved one.