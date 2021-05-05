 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Siebert promoted to senior financial analyst
0 comments

Siebert promoted to senior financial analyst

{{featured_button_text}}
siebert

Christen Siebert

 Alan Kopitsky

Cap America, Inc. announced Thursday that Christen Siebert has been promoted to senior financial analyst.

Siebert began her career at Cap America in May of 2018 as an accounting intern and was promoted to assistant accounting manager later that year.

Siebert will now report directly to CFO Curt Carr who said, “We are thrilled to announce this promotion for Christen who brings the knowledge, experience and energy to succeed in this new role at Cap America. She will play an integral part in our new ERP system initiative which is an important component of the future growth and success of Cap America.”

Along with her fundamental role of supporting Cap America’s ERP conversion, in her new position Siebert will also perform financial reporting, analyze data and create models for decision support, and work closely with the accounting team to ensure accuracy.

“I’m excited for this next step in my career and looking forward to the opportunity to continue to grow with Cap America,” Siebert said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News