Siebert promoted to senior financial analyst

Cap America, Inc. announced Thursday that Christen Siebert has been promoted to senior financial analyst.

Siebert began her career at Cap America in May of 2018 as an accounting intern and was promoted to assistant accounting manager later that year.

Siebert will now report directly to CFO Curt Carr who said, “We are thrilled to announce this promotion for Christen who brings the knowledge, experience and energy to succeed in this new role at Cap America. She will play an integral part in our new ERP system initiative which is an important component of the future growth and success of Cap America.”

Along with her fundamental role of supporting Cap America’s ERP conversion, in her new position Siebert will also perform financial reporting, analyze data and create models for decision support, and work closely with the accounting team to ensure accuracy.

“I’m excited for this next step in my career and looking forward to the opportunity to continue to grow with Cap America,” Siebert said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.