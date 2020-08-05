× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My mother was an excellent cook and an exceptional cake baker.

Her cakes were nothing like what you might see on the Food Network channel of cake decorating competitions, but never the less, they were outstanding. She would take the most difficult and challenging recipe and turn it into a work of art. Nothing came out of a box. Everything was from scratch. She was adamant about "sifting" all of her dry ingredients, not just once, but twice or three times. You never found a lump of anything in your cake.

According to my dictionary, to "sift" is to shake large pieces from small through a sieve. I dare say most of us these days do not take the time to "sift" our ingredients as we prepare a cake. Usually we find it much easier to just shake the boxed substances into a bowl, add eggs, oil, or whatever else is needed and pop it into the oven. I’m not suggesting there is anything wrong with that, but there seems to be just something extra special about a cake that has been make from scratch. Certainly it takes much more time to prepare than the boxed editions, but the results generally out way the difference in taste, quality, and presentation.