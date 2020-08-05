My mother was an excellent cook and an exceptional cake baker.
Her cakes were nothing like what you might see on the Food Network channel of cake decorating competitions, but never the less, they were outstanding. She would take the most difficult and challenging recipe and turn it into a work of art. Nothing came out of a box. Everything was from scratch. She was adamant about "sifting" all of her dry ingredients, not just once, but twice or three times. You never found a lump of anything in your cake.
According to my dictionary, to "sift" is to shake large pieces from small through a sieve. I dare say most of us these days do not take the time to "sift" our ingredients as we prepare a cake. Usually we find it much easier to just shake the boxed substances into a bowl, add eggs, oil, or whatever else is needed and pop it into the oven. I’m not suggesting there is anything wrong with that, but there seems to be just something extra special about a cake that has been make from scratch. Certainly it takes much more time to prepare than the boxed editions, but the results generally out way the difference in taste, quality, and presentation.
When my husband was a young man, he worked for his uncles in the wheat fields of Kansas. Every summer it would be time for harvesting the wheat and they’d take the combines to the fields and separate (sift) the kernels from the chaff. Off to the mills the kernels would go to make into the flour used for bread or cakes or whatever.
"Sifting" is part of our everyday lives. We go through our drawers or closets, boxes or bags, shelves and storage units and decide (sift) what to keep and what we can either give to others or discard. Books we have read, clothes that are either too small or too large, items we don’t use anymore, or things that we just don’t want any longer.
Have you ever seen those "hoarding" shows where people refuse to get rid of possessions? It is part of a cleansing process that at times might be difficult, yet is necessary to move forward.
I believe the same is true of our mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual lives. Maybe it’s time for all of us to take stock of our personal lives and "sift" through what is important, necessary, and everlasting. It might surprise you what you can get rid of and do without. Ask the Lord for His help as you move forward and watch the difference it will make.
Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist, who can be reached at zwiebach@charter.net
